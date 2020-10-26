Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Worlds: Mine & My Opportunity's

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    "I walked into a room with another black troop, white males were in the room and they said 'oh, it's getting dark in here. Somebody turn on the lights.'"

    MSgt Ryan Hines, 374th LRS Fuels Information Service Center Section Chief and Yokota Air Base Honor Guard Superintendent, shares blatant and 'cloaked' racism he dealt with throughout his life.

    “I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 06:06
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    Airmen
    Japan
    Yokota
    Discrimination
    Resiliency
    Air Force
    USAF
    Prejudice
    Racism
    Two Worlds

