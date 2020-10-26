Two Worlds: Mine & My Opportunity's

"I walked into a room with another black troop, white males were in the room and they said 'oh, it's getting dark in here. Somebody turn on the lights.'"
MSgt Ryan Hines, 374th LRS Fuels Information Service Center Section Chief and Yokota Air Base Honor Guard Superintendent, shares blatant and 'cloaked' racism he dealt with throughout his life.
“I’m thinking about how these Airmen view racism, whether they don’t see it as a problem because it doesn’t happen to them or whether they’re empathetic. I’m thinking about the Airmen that don’t have a life similar to mine and don’t have to navigate through
