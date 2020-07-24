Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Security Forces Pledge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    "I strive to merit the respect of my fellow Airmen and all with whom I come in contact."

    Defensor Fortis!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 06:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 778644
    VIRIN: 200724-F-KS661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108120226
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Pledge, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Pledge
    Oath
    Air Force
    Police
    Security Forces
    USAF
    Military Police
    Secfo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT