Security Forces Pledge

"I strive to merit the respect of my fellow Airmen and all with whom I come in contact."
Defensor Fortis!
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 06:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778644
|VIRIN:
|200724-F-KS661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108120226
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
