    George Washington 4th Of July Anniversary

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    200629-N-VQ790-1001
    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 29, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) celebrates the anniversary of it's commissioning. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.26.2020 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778593
    VIRIN: 200629-N-VQ790-1001
    Filename: DOD_108119178
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington 4th Of July Anniversary, by PO2 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CVN73
    #USSGW
    #SpiritOfFreedom

