George Washington 4th Of July Anniversary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 29, 2020) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) celebrates the anniversary of it's commissioning. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson/Released)