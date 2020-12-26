Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Build The Ship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    201130-N-VQ790-1001
    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 30, 2020) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) work together during refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Hutcheson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2020
    Date Posted: 12.26.2020 15:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778592
    VIRIN: 201130-N-VQ790-1001
    Filename: DOD_108119176
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Build The Ship, by PO2 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CVN73
    #USSGW
    #SpiritOfFreedom
    #BuildTheShip

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT