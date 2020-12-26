Lt. Col. Rusty Weedman, 36th Infantry Division sends holiday greetings to his family back home in Buda, TX, North Carolina and Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2020 09:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778589
|VIRIN:
|201226-A-OE086-194
|Filename:
|DOD_108119142
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|BUDA, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Infantry Division Holiday shout out, by SGT Samuel De Leon, identified by DVIDS
