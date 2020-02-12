The Sky Is The Limit

From war refugee to Alabama National Guard pilot, 2nd Lt. Valdeta Mehanja explains how the U.S. and the National Guard have helped her surpass her limits. Motivated by her past and inspired by her future, her own story drives her ever higher. What pushes you to #GuardItAL?
#GoGuard #GoAL #HiddenHeroes
