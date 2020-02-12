Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Sky Is The Limit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    From war refugee to Alabama National Guard pilot, 2nd Lt. Valdeta Mehanja explains how the U.S. and the National Guard have helped her surpass her limits. Motivated by her past and inspired by her future, her own story drives her ever higher. What pushes you to #GuardItAL?

    #GoGuard #GoAL #HiddenHeroes

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020 17:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778559
    VIRIN: 201202-A-OK577-502
    Filename: DOD_108118930
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #GoGuard #GoAL #HiddenHeroes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT