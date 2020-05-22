Once Adversaries, Now Friends

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the spirit of continued reconciliation, the USAF Band of the Pacific honors both American and Vietnamese veterans. 25 years ago, the United States and Vietnam formally established diplomatic relations. Enjoy "Once Adversaries, Now Partners," as we pay tribute to that 25 year alliance between the United States and Vietnam.