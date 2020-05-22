Once Adversaries, Now Friends

In the spirit of continued reconciliation, the USAF Band of the Pacific honors both American and Vietnamese veterans. 25 years ago, the United States and Vietnam formally established diplomatic relations. Enjoy "Once Adversaries, Now Partners," as we pay tribute to that 25 year alliance between the United States and Vietnam.
