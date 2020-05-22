Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Once Adversaries, Now Friends

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Clifton Wright 

    USAF Band of the Pacific, Yokota

    In the spirit of continued reconciliation, the USAF Band of the Pacific honors both American and Vietnamese veterans. 25 years ago, the United States and Vietnam formally established diplomatic relations. Enjoy "Once Adversaries, Now Partners," as we pay tribute to that 25 year alliance between the United States and Vietnam.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 17:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Once Adversaries, Now Friends, by SrA Clifton Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF

