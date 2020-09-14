Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Postcards from the Past, Present and Future - US/Japan Alliance 60th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Clifton Wright 

    USAF Band of the Pacific, Yokota

    Join the Band of the Pacific as we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the US/Japan Alliance!! For decades, Japan has been the United States' strongest ally in the Indo-Pacific theatre, and this alliance has forged unprecedented regional stability. Joined by members of the Japanese Air Self Defense Force Central Band, the Band of the Pacific hopes you enjoy the musical celebration of US/Japanese friendship with "Gekko Sayokyoku," composed by MSgt Scott Wise. Narration by PACAF Band Community Relations Specialist Masato Yagi, videography by TSgt Chip Cothran.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 17:19
    Location: US

    This work, Postcards from the Past, Present and Future - US/Japan Alliance 60th Anniversary, by SrA Clifton Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

