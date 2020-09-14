Postcards from the Past, Present and Future - US/Japan Alliance 60th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778490" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join the Band of the Pacific as we celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the US/Japan Alliance!! For decades, Japan has been the United States' strongest ally in the Indo-Pacific theatre, and this alliance has forged unprecedented regional stability. Joined by members of the Japanese Air Self Defense Force Central Band, the Band of the Pacific hopes you enjoy the musical celebration of US/Japanese friendship with "Gekko Sayokyoku," composed by MSgt Scott Wise. Narration by PACAF Band Community Relations Specialist Masato Yagi, videography by TSgt Chip Cothran.