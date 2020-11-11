Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cadet Alton Guyton

    BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Cadet Alton Guyton is a ROTC cadet at the University of Texas - San Antonio (UTSA). He is also in the Army Reserve Simultaneous Membership Program (SMP). As an SMP Cadet he is assigned to the 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.
    During his October Battle Assembly he spoke with the Command Public Affairs Officer about his experiences.

