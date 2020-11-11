video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadet Alton Guyton is a ROTC cadet at the University of Texas - San Antonio (UTSA). He is also in the Army Reserve Simultaneous Membership Program (SMP). As an SMP Cadet he is assigned to the 373rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.

During his October Battle Assembly he spoke with the Command Public Affairs Officer about his experiences.