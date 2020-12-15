Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vista CA Native Deployed to Middle East Sends Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    12.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    Alexis Pedraza, a Navy Logistics Specialist currently deployed to the Middle East sends Holiday wishes back home to Vista California. Pedraza is assigned to Patrol Squadron 8 based out of Jacksonville Florida. Pedraza ensures the squadron's fleet of P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft have all of the parts they need to accomplish the mission

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 10:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778387
    VIRIN: 201215-N-CR843-276
    Filename: DOD_108117843
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: BH
    Hometown: VISTA, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vista CA Native Deployed to Middle East Sends Greetings, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT