Racial Disparity Report town hall

An Air Force Inspector General independent review of the Department of Air Force confirmed that racial disparity exists for Black/African-American Airmen and Space Guardians in the areas of military discipline and career developmental opportunities.
Specifically, varying degrees of disparity were identified in apprehensions, criminal investigations, military justice, administrative separations, placement into occupational career fields, certain promotion rates, officer and civilian professional military educational development and some leadership opportunities.
Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, discussed the review live on Facebook, Dec. 22.
For more information on the review and it results, visit https://go.usa.gov/xATAr
|12.22.2020
|12.23.2020 09:24
|Briefings
|778380
|201222-F-XX000-0001
|DOD_108117806
|00:44:50
|VA, US
|0
|0
