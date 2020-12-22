Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Racial Disparity Report town hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    An Air Force Inspector General independent review of the Department of Air Force confirmed that racial disparity exists for Black/African-American Airmen and Space Guardians in the areas of military discipline and career developmental opportunities.

    Specifically, varying degrees of disparity were identified in apprehensions, criminal investigations, military justice, administrative separations, placement into occupational career fields, certain promotion rates, officer and civilian professional military educational development and some leadership opportunities.

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, discussed the review live on Facebook, Dec. 22.

    For more information on the review and it results, visit https://go.usa.gov/xATAr

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 09:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 778380
    VIRIN: 201222-F-XX000-0001
    Filename: DOD_108117806
    Length: 00:44:50
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Racial Disparity Report town hall, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    town hall
    Racial disparity report
    Department of the Air Force Racial disparity report
    Air Force Racial disparity report

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT