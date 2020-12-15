Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yorktown native deployed to the Middle East sends Holiday greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    12.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    Charles Rogerson, a Yorktown, VA native and Navy pilot currently deployed to the Middle East wishes his family a Happy and Safe Holiday

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 09:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778379
    VIRIN: 201215-N-CR843-118
    Filename: DOD_108117805
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: BH
    Hometown: YORKTOWN, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yorktown native deployed to the Middle East sends Holiday greetings, by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Holiday

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    VP8
    Holiday Season Middle East

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT