    Eielson Elephant Walk stringer

    AK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Dubois, Senior Airman Keith Holcomb, Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter, Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall and Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 354th Fighter Wing and 168th Wing Air National Guard conducted a readiness exercise on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dec. 18, 2020. Eielson conducted a runway formation called an "Elephant Walk" demonstrating the rapid mobility of the flying units and Eielson's arctic expertise working in temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. 18 F-35A Lightning IIs, 12 F-16 Fighting Falcons and 2 KC-135 Stratotankers took part in this formation.

    TAGS

    F16 F-35 KC-135 354th Fighter Wing Elephant Walk 168th Wing

