On Dec. 21, customers at NEX Yokosuka, Japan, receive the news from Montel Williams that their layaway balance was paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. Montel Williams is a celebrity as well as prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Around the world, the holidays became a bit more joyous for over 250 military families who received an unexpected gift when their NEX layaways were paid in full by the nonprofit, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc.
Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
Date Posted:
|12.22.2020 10:04
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|778185
VIRIN:
|201221-N-QY289-0002
Filename:
|DOD_108116099
Length:
|00:00:50
Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
