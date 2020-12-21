NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778185" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Dec. 21, customers at NEX Yokosuka, Japan, receive the news from Montel Williams that their layaway balance was paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. Montel Williams is a celebrity as well as prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Around the world, the holidays became a bit more joyous for over 250 military families who received an unexpected gift when their NEX layaways were paid in full by the nonprofit, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc.