Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    On Dec. 21, customers at NEX Yokosuka, Japan, receive the news from Montel Williams that their layaway balance was paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. Montel Williams is a celebrity as well as prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Around the world, the holidays became a bit more joyous for over 250 military families who received an unexpected gift when their NEX layaways were paid in full by the nonprofit, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.22.2020 10:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778185
    VIRIN: 201221-N-QY289-0002
    Filename: DOD_108116099
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Navy Exchange Service Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT