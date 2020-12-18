72nd Air Base Wing Holiday Message

The 72nd Air Base Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, greets base's military and civilians in advance of the 2020 Holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2020 16:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|778087
|VIRIN:
|201218-F-GF314-254
|Filename:
|DOD_108115258
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|TINKER AFB, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT