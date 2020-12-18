Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    72nd Air Base Wing Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Chris Seaton 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 72nd Air Base Wing at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, greets base's military and civilians in advance of the 2020 Holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 16:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 778087
    VIRIN: 201218-F-GF314-254
    Filename: DOD_108115258
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: TINKER AFB, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Tinker
    72ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT