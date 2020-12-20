Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Season’s Greetings from the Shaffer Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2020

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, Command Chief of the 88th Air Base Wing, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, delivers a holiday message with his family, Dec. 21, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.21.2020 15:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778067
    VIRIN: 201221-F-VE661-1002
    Filename: DOD_108115125
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Season’s Greetings from the Shaffer Family, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holidays
    USAF
    WPAFB
    88ABW
    Jason Shaffer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT