The 1st Fighter Wing is home for the holidays!
After a short-notice, quick-turn deployment, members of the 94th Fighter Squadron returned home after completing all Higher Headquarter missions and meeting 100% of COCOM objectives.
"They absolutely crushed it...I am just as proud to be part of this winning team as our youngest pilots and Airmen." Lt. Col. Scott Crowell; 94th Fighter Squadron Commander.
The deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam proved that JBLE can support our Allies and Partners worldwide while keeping a tight focus on the well-being of our men and women who continually get the job done.
Welcome home, team!
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 23:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777884
|VIRIN:
|201219-F-NF995-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113836
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Home for the Holidays: Welcome back 94th Fighter Squadron!, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald and A1C John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
