Home for the Holidays: Welcome back 94th Fighter Squadron!

The 1st Fighter Wing is home for the holidays!



After a short-notice, quick-turn deployment, members of the 94th Fighter Squadron returned home after completing all Higher Headquarter missions and meeting 100% of COCOM objectives.



"They absolutely crushed it...I am just as proud to be part of this winning team as our youngest pilots and Airmen." Lt. Col. Scott Crowell; 94th Fighter Squadron Commander.



The deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam proved that JBLE can support our Allies and Partners worldwide while keeping a tight focus on the well-being of our men and women who continually get the job done.



Welcome home, team!



