Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Home for the Holidays: Welcome back 94th Fighter Squadron!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald and Airman 1st Class John Foister

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 1st Fighter Wing is home for the holidays!

    After a short-notice, quick-turn deployment, members of the 94th Fighter Squadron returned home after completing all Higher Headquarter missions and meeting 100% of COCOM objectives.

    "They absolutely crushed it...I am just as proud to be part of this winning team as our youngest pilots and Airmen." Lt. Col. Scott Crowell; 94th Fighter Squadron Commander.

    The deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam proved that JBLE can support our Allies and Partners worldwide while keeping a tight focus on the well-being of our men and women who continually get the job done.

    Welcome home, team!

    United States Air Force | CMSAF JoAnne S. Bass | U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) | Airman Magazine | AFMS Langley 633 MDG | Air Combat Command | 192nd Wing | Air National Guard | Pennsylvania National Guard |

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 23:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777884
    VIRIN: 201219-F-NF995-001
    Filename: DOD_108113836
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Home for the Holidays: Welcome back 94th Fighter Squadron!, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald and A1C John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    94th Fighter Squadron
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT