    Airmen from JBLE Return from Deployment

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen from JBLE Return from Deployment
    Virin: 20201219-F-NF995-001
    SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald
    Contact: ericha.fitzgerald@us.af.mil
    Background:
    Airmen return from a deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Va., 19 Dec. 2020. The Airmen participated in several HHQ directed missions and COCOM objectives; showcasing the team's capabilities in defending the United States, her Allies and Partners worldwide.

