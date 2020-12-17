Title: F22 Raptors Return to Joint Base Langley-Eustis
Virin: 20201218-F-NF995-001
Name: SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald
Contact: ericha.fitzgerald@us.af.mil
Background:
F22 Raptors assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron return from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Va., 18 Dec. 2020. The pilots participated in several HHQ directed missions and COCOM objectives; showcasing the team's capabilities in defending the United States, her allies and partners worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 23:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777881
|VIRIN:
|201217-F-NF995-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113832
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, F22 Raptors Return to Joint Base Langley-Eustis (Night), by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
