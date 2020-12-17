F22 Raptors Return to Joint Base Langley-Eustis (Night)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Title: F22 Raptors Return to Joint Base Langley-Eustis

Virin: 20201218-F-NF995-001

Name: SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald

Contact: ericha.fitzgerald@us.af.mil

Background:

F22 Raptors assigned to the 94th Fighter Squadron return from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Va., 18 Dec. 2020. The pilots participated in several HHQ directed missions and COCOM objectives; showcasing the team's capabilities in defending the United States, her allies and partners worldwide.