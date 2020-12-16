Title: Colonel David Lopez; 1FW Commander
Virin: 20201216-F-NF995-001
Name: SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald & Nik De La Peña
Contact: ericha.fitzgerald@us.af.mil
Background:
Col. David Lopez, 1 FW Commander, discusses the recent deployment of the 94th Fighter Squadron to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, at Joint Base Langley Eustis 16 Dec. 2020. Pauses are placed throughout the video to break up soundbytes.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2020 20:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|777879
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-NF995-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108113708
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Colonel David Lopez; 1FW Commander Interview, by Nicholas J. De La Pena and SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT