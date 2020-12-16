Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colonel David Lopez; 1FW Commander Interview

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena and Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Title: Colonel David Lopez; 1FW Commander
    Virin: 20201216-F-NF995-001
    Name: SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald & Nik De La Peña
    Contact: ericha.fitzgerald@us.af.mil
    Background:
    Col. David Lopez, 1 FW Commander, discusses the recent deployment of the 94th Fighter Squadron to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, at Joint Base Langley Eustis 16 Dec. 2020. Pauses are placed throughout the video to break up soundbytes.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 20:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777879
    VIRIN: 201216-F-NF995-001
    Filename: DOD_108113708
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel David Lopez; 1FW Commander Interview, by Nicholas J. De La Pena and SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Andersen AFB
    deployment
    94th Fighter Squadron
    1 Fighter Wing

