    Captain Sophia Konopka; MPF Flight Commander Interview

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Title: Captain Sophia Konopka; MPF Flight Commander
    Virin: 202011119-F-NF995-001
    Name: SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald
    Contact: ericha.fitzgerald@us.af.mil
    Background:
    Capt. Sophia Konopka, MPF Flight Commander, discusses the Personel Deployment Function's involvement in the deployment of the 94th Fighter Wing to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, at Joint Base Langley Eustis 19 Nov. 2020. Pauses are placed throughout the video to break up soundbytes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2020 20:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 777878
    VIRIN: 201119-F-NF995-002
    Filename: DOD_108113694
    Length: 00:08:48
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Sophia Konopka; MPF Flight Commander Interview, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Andersen
    Deployment
    94th Fighter Squadron
    1st fighter wing
    PDF Line

