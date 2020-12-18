NEX Customers Receive Holiday Surprise, Have Layaways Paid Off

On Dec. 18, NEX Norfolk, Virginia, customers received the news from Montel Williams that their layaway balance is paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. Montel Williams is a celebrity as well as prior U.S. Marine and U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Around the world, the holidays became a bit more joyous for over 250 military families who received an unexpected gift when their NEX layaways were paid in full by the non-profit, Pay Away the Layaway, Inc.
