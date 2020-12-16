Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Share The Weight

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Marines from Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) participate in the Share the Weight Challenge by conducting a hike up Telegraph Pass in Yuma, Ariz. Dec. 16, 2020. The event was designed to bring awareness to sucide prevention and give Marines and Sailors programs and resources they could use. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 17:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777758
    VIRIN: 201216-M-VB101-1001
    Filename: DOD_108113111
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Share The Weight, by LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma
    MCAS Yuma
    LCpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean

