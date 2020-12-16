Marines from Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) participate in the Share the Weight Challenge by conducting a hike up Telegraph Pass in Yuma, Ariz. Dec. 16, 2020. The event was designed to bring awareness to sucide prevention and give Marines and Sailors programs and resources they could use. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|12.16.2020
|12.18.2020 17:03
|Package
|777758
|201216-M-VB101-1001
|DOD_108113111
|00:01:51
|YUMA, AZ, US
|1
|1
