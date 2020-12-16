video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines from Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) participate in the Share the Weight Challenge by conducting a hike up Telegraph Pass in Yuma, Ariz. Dec. 16, 2020. The event was designed to bring awareness to sucide prevention and give Marines and Sailors programs and resources they could use. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)