Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale and MacDill Unite in Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Rios 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at the 6th Air Refueling Wing from MacDill Air Force Base, Fl., participate in a training exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 14, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777754
    VIRIN: 201214-F-GE882-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108112982
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale and MacDill Unite in Training Exercise, by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill AFB
    Barksdale AFB
    AMC
    91st Air Refueling Squadron
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT