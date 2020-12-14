Airmen from the 91st Air Refueling Squadron at the 6th Air Refueling Wing from MacDill Air Force Base, Fl., participate in a training exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 14, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|777754
|VIRIN:
|201214-F-GE882-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108112982
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|LA, US
This work, Barksdale and MacDill Unite in Training Exercise, by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
