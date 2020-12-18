Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Tracy L. Smith Promotion Ceremony to Major General

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Hosted by LTG R. Scott Dingle, The Surgeon General and Commanding General, United States Army Medical Command BG Smith is the Deputy Surgeon General for Mobilization Readiness and Reserve Affairs.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 16:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 777741
    Filename: DOD_108112830
    Length: 00:47:55
    Location: DC, US

    Promotion Ceremony
    Surgeon General
    Scott Dingle
    Tracy L. Smith

