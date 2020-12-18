NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins Swears into the Space Force

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins is seen from onboard the International Space Station following a ceremony where he transferred from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from the Space Operations Center at NASA Headquarters in Washington.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 15:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777737
|VIRIN:
|201218-F-GO452-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108112787
|Length:
|00:15:36
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
