    The National Guard in 2020

    UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Peter Morrison 

    National Guard Bureau

    "2020 has challenged us all; I am proud of the way National Guard men and women served their communities and nation this year."

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief, National Guard Bureau.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 09:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777606
    VIRIN: 201218-A-FH778-510
    Filename: DOD_108111956
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The National Guard in 2020, by SFC Peter Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Soldiers
    National Guard
    Wildfire
    2020
    COVID

