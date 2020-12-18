The National Guard in 2020

"2020 has challenged us all; I am proud of the way National Guard men and women served their communities and nation this year."
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief, National Guard Bureau.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 09:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777606
|VIRIN:
|201218-A-FH778-510
|Filename:
|DOD_108111956
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
