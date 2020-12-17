Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020: The Year in Review

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Video by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Training exercises, a global pandemic, deployments and a record-setting Atlantic hurricane season were just a few events that kept the Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., busy in 2020. (U.S. Air Force video/403rd Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 12.18.2020 08:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777588
    VIRIN: 201217-F-IL418-1000
    Filename: DOD_108111825
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MS, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 2020: The Year in Review, by Lt. Col. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve Command

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Keesler Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    403rd Wing

