Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji airfields support flight training for Marines, joint services and bilateral partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2020 02:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777540
|VIRIN:
|201217-M-ZM399-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108111544
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CATC Camp Fuji airfields support flight training for Marines, joint services and bilateral partners, by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT