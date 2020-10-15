Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Exchange Presents the ALA Open

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Featuring the Exchange's COVID commitment during the pandemic. Preventative measures to protect shoppers include installing acrylic shields at POS and Customer Service areas and restaurants, disinfecting registers and POS sales points multiple times daily, signing to remind shoppers of physical distancing guidelines, cleaning demo displays and high traffic fixtures and more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 16:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 777223
    VIRIN: 121620-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_108109225
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Exchange Presents the ALA Open, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAFES
    ALA
    Pandemic
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT