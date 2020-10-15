The Exchange Presents the ALA Open

Featuring the Exchange's COVID commitment during the pandemic. Preventative measures to protect shoppers include installing acrylic shields at POS and Customer Service areas and restaurants, disinfecting registers and POS sales points multiple times daily, signing to remind shoppers of physical distancing guidelines, cleaning demo displays and high traffic fixtures and more.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 16:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|777223
|VIRIN:
|121620-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108109225
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
