    WPAFB Enhanced Use Lease Land Parcels

    OH, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 88th ABW is conducting an Industry Day for the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Enhanced Use Lease on the two featured parcels of land, Dec. 15, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 777100
    VIRIN: 201215-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108107948
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Enhanced Use Lease Land Parcels, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WPAFB
    Enhanced Use Lease
    88ABW
    Land Parcels

