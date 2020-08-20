Fueling the Fight

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/777098" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Floyd, 424th Air Base Squadron NCOIC Fuels Operations, describes how his shop receives their fuel from Germany and how it's tested at Chievres Air Base, August 20, 2020. A sample of fuel received is tested to ensure it's integrity and to prevent aircraft mishaps. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth)