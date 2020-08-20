Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the Fight

    WHT, BELGIUM

    08.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Floyd, 424th Air Base Squadron NCOIC Fuels Operations, describes how his shop receives their fuel from Germany and how it's tested at Chievres Air Base, August 20, 2020. A sample of fuel received is tested to ensure it's integrity and to prevent aircraft mishaps. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 777098
    VIRIN: 200820-F-PE925-001
    Filename: DOD_108107785
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: WHT, BE
    Hometown: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

    Fuels
    Testing
    U.S. Air Force
    Chievres Air Base
    Benelux

