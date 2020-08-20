Fueling the Fight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Floyd, 424th Air Base Squadron NCOIC Fuels Operations, describes how his shop receives their fuel from Germany and how it's tested at Chievres Air Base, August 20, 2020. A sample of fuel received is tested to ensure it's integrity and to prevent aircraft mishaps. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|777098
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-PE925-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108107785
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|WHT, BE
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT