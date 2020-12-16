Watch the DLA Rap with Dr. Jade Spurgeon, DLA Occupational Health Manager and learn about getting the flu vaccine, doom scrolling, pandemic vices and more!
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 09:31
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|777093
|VIRIN:
|201216-D-LU733-538
|PIN:
|505741
|Filename:
|DOD_108107698
|Length:
|00:07:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Rap with Dr. Jade Spurgeon, DLA Occ Health Manager (caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
