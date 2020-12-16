Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA Rap with Dr. Jade Spurgeon, DLA Occ Health Manager (caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Watch the DLA Rap with Dr. Jade Spurgeon, DLA Occupational Health Manager and learn about getting the flu vaccine, doom scrolling, pandemic vices and more!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 09:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 777093
    VIRIN: 201216-D-LU733-538
    PIN: 505741
    Filename: DOD_108107698
    Length: 00:07:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Rap with Dr. Jade Spurgeon, DLA Occ Health Manager (caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Rap Defense Logistics Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT