    U.S. Marines, sailors and civilians aboard CATC Camp Fuji participate in a holiday celebration

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.13.2020

    Video by Cpl. Terry Wong 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines, sailors and civilians participate in a holiday celebration aboard Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Dec. 13, 2020. The celebration included a visit from Santa Claus, food and games, as well as a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.16.2020 02:12
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines, sailors and civilians aboard CATC Camp Fuji participate in a holiday celebration, by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    holidays
    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji
    MCIPAC
    CATC Camp Fuji

