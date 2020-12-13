U.S. Marines, sailors and civilians participate in a holiday celebration aboard Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Dec. 13, 2020. The celebration included a visit from Santa Claus, food and games, as well as a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2020 02:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776983
|VIRIN:
|201215-M-ZM399-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108106128
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines, sailors and civilians aboard CATC Camp Fuji participate in a holiday celebration, by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT