First COVID-19 vaccination administered on Fort Hood

Front line medical workers, Soldiers and law enforcement personnel receive phase one of the COVID-19 vaccination at Fort Hood, Texas Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Dec. 15, 2020. Distribution of the vaccine will be conducted in phases based on CDC guidance. The vaccine is stored and distributed under various controls to ensure the safety of the recipient. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)