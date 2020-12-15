Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First COVID-19 vaccination administered on Fort Hood

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Front line medical workers, Soldiers and law enforcement personnel receive phase one of the COVID-19 vaccination at Fort Hood, Texas Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Dec. 15, 2020. Distribution of the vaccine will be conducted in phases based on CDC guidance. The vaccine is stored and distributed under various controls to ensure the safety of the recipient. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776929
    VIRIN: 201215-A-AL574-1001
    Filename: DOD_108105855
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: KILLEEN, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First COVID-19 vaccination administered on Fort Hood, by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ft hood
    vaccine
    pandemic
    covid-19
    warpspeed
    get vaccinated

