This compilation of images shows the progress of construction on the future Veterans Affairs medical complex in Stockton, California from November 8, 2019 to November 17, 2020. The facility is scheduled for completion in 2024 and will contain a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, a Community Living Center, and an Engineering Logistics Building. This facility will be a boost to the veteran community in the Central Valley and increase the reach of care offered by the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. (U.S. Army video by Jeremy Croft, using images by Jeremy Croft and Ken Wright)
Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 18:26
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|776927
VIRIN:
|201203-A-XI267-266
Filename:
|DOD_108105813
Length:
|00:01:41
Location:
|STOCKTON, CA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Progress of construction on Stockton VA medical complex 2019-2020, by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
