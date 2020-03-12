Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Progress of construction on Stockton VA medical complex 2019-2020

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Jeremy Croft 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    This compilation of images shows the progress of construction on the future Veterans Affairs medical complex in Stockton, California from November 8, 2019 to November 17, 2020. The facility is scheduled for completion in 2024 and will contain a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, a Community Living Center, and an Engineering Logistics Building. This facility will be a boost to the veteran community in the Central Valley and increase the reach of care offered by the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. (U.S. Army video by Jeremy Croft, using images by Jeremy Croft and Ken Wright)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 18:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776927
    VIRIN: 201203-A-XI267-266
    Filename: DOD_108105813
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: STOCKTON, CA, US 

    USACE
    Veterans Affairs
    Sacramento District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Community Living Center
    Community Based Outpatient Clinic

