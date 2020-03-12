Progress of construction on Stockton VA medical complex 2019-2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This compilation of images shows the progress of construction on the future Veterans Affairs medical complex in Stockton, California from November 8, 2019 to November 17, 2020. The facility is scheduled for completion in 2024 and will contain a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, a Community Living Center, and an Engineering Logistics Building. This facility will be a boost to the veteran community in the Central Valley and increase the reach of care offered by the VA Palo Alto Health Care System. (U.S. Army video by Jeremy Croft, using images by Jeremy Croft and Ken Wright)