    Army & Navy Game Truck Wrap

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    It's the greatest rivalry in American Sports.
    It exemplifies the interservice rivalry of the
    Armed Forces.
    In 2020, it will be played at West Point for
    the first time since 1943.
    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has
    wrapped a truck in honor of the occasion.
    #armynavy.
    Dec. 12, 2020 West Point, NY

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776847
    VIRIN: 121520-D-DO482-0002
    Filename: DOD_108105243
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army & Navy Game Truck Wrap, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Football
    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army Navy Game
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com

