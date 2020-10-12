Army & Navy Game Truck Wrap

It's the greatest rivalry in American Sports.
It exemplifies the interservice rivalry of the
Armed Forces.
In 2020, it will be played at West Point for
the first time since 1943.
The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has
wrapped a truck in honor of the occasion.
Dec. 12, 2020 West Point, NY
|12.10.2020
|12.15.2020 13:24
|Video Productions
|776847
|121520-D-DO482-0002
|DOD_108105243
|00:00:36
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|0
|0
