Army & Navy Game Truck Wrap

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776847" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It's the greatest rivalry in American Sports.

It exemplifies the interservice rivalry of the

Armed Forces.

In 2020, it will be played at West Point for

the first time since 1943.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has

wrapped a truck in honor of the occasion.

#armynavy.

Dec. 12, 2020 West Point, NY