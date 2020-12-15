NMCP Receives COVID-19 Vaccines

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 15, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) receives its first Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations delivery on Dec. 15. Vaccinations for the healthcare staff will begin Dec. 16. NMCP is one of the first Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) in the Department of Defense (DoD) to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana Torman/Released)