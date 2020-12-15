Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCP Receives COVID-19 Vaccines

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Video by Seaman Ariana Torman 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 15, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) receives its first Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations delivery on Dec. 15. Vaccinations for the healthcare staff will begin Dec. 16. NMCP is one of the first Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) in the Department of Defense (DoD) to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana Torman/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    NMCP
    MTF
    NMRTC
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccinations

