PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 15, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) receives its first Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations delivery on Dec. 15. Vaccinations for the healthcare staff will begin Dec. 16. NMCP is one of the first Military Treatment Facilities (MTF) in the Department of Defense (DoD) to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ariana Torman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776813
|VIRIN:
|201215-N-BB298-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108104871
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCP Receives COVID-19 Vaccines, by SN Ariana Torman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
