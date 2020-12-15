A SHOT OF HOPE ARRIVES AT NMCP

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 15, 2020) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) received one of the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, a shot of hope, Dec. 15.

The Department of Defense (DoD) COVID Task Force selected NMCP because it met specific criteria relating to supply chain capabilities, sizable local population to facilitate rapid vaccine administration to priority personnel across the military services, and the necessary medical personnel available to administer the vaccine and actively monitor those receiving the shot’s initial and subsequent second-dose.

“We are honored to be selected as one of the first military treatment facilities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Capt. Lisa Mulligan, commanding officer of NMCP.

The DoD initially expects a limited quantity of COVID-19 vaccine before the end of 2020, and rolling delivery to MTFs and other health care facilities after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the vaccine for use. When the vaccine becomes available, DoD will follow the CDC’s prioritization guidelines (framework) for distribution.

“In this initial phase of vaccine rollout, we are focused on the vaccination of our healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the COVID battle,” Mulligan said. “We are following DoD guidance for national prioritization in our efforts to protect our people, maintain readiness and support the national pandemic response.”

