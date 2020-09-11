Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District generator rotor removal

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    In this time-lapse video, our engineers and expert technicians at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Keystone Powerhouse recently removed a 179 ton rotor from one of the units to perform needed repairs.
    Tulsa District operates eight hydropower facilities in the region. These plants benefit approximately 2 million end users throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Louisiana.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 10:37
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 

