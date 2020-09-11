Tulsa District generator rotor removal

In this time-lapse video, our engineers and expert technicians at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Keystone Powerhouse recently removed a 179 ton rotor from one of the units to perform needed repairs.
Tulsa District operates eight hydropower facilities in the region. These plants benefit approximately 2 million end users throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Louisiana.
