Tulsa District clear debris from Webbers Falls powerhouse

Amidst cold, rain, and the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District maintenance crews working on the McClellan Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) clean debris from the downstream side of the Webbers Falls powerhouse.

While adhering to protective pandemic protocols throughout the district, many essential personnel, like these crews, are still at work performing their duties to support the nation’s vital infrastructure.

Removing the debris helps ensure maximum efficiency of the power unit’s discharge as water passes through during power production.