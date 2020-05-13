Amidst cold, rain, and the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District maintenance crews working on the McClellan Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) clean debris from the downstream side of the Webbers Falls powerhouse.
While adhering to protective pandemic protocols throughout the district, many essential personnel, like these crews, are still at work performing their duties to support the nation’s vital infrastructure.
Removing the debris helps ensure maximum efficiency of the power unit’s discharge as water passes through during power production.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776796
|VIRIN:
|200513-A-IF821-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108104646
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District clear debris from Webbers Falls powerhouse, by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
