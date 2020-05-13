Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tulsa District clear debris from Webbers Falls powerhouse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Video by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Amidst cold, rain, and the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District maintenance crews working on the McClellan Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS) clean debris from the downstream side of the Webbers Falls powerhouse.
    While adhering to protective pandemic protocols throughout the district, many essential personnel, like these crews, are still at work performing their duties to support the nation’s vital infrastructure.
    Removing the debris helps ensure maximum efficiency of the power unit’s discharge as water passes through during power production.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776796
    VIRIN: 200513-A-IF821-1003
    Filename: DOD_108104646
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District clear debris from Webbers Falls powerhouse, by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TulsaDistrict #USACETulsa #CorpsofEngineers #Corps #Engineers #Military #Army #SouthwesternDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT