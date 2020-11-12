U.S. Marines with Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Camp Fuji conducted a demolition range on CATC Camp Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2020. Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conducted the demolition range to dispose of ammunition and ordnance that have been deemed unusable. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Terry Wong)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2020 02:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776731
|VIRIN:
|201214-M-ZM399-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108104262
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
This work, U.S. Marines conduct demolition range aboard CATC Camp Fuji, by Cpl Terry Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
