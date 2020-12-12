Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Range Golf-36 BRoll Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participate in live-fire assaults on range Golf-36 (G-36), Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2020. Range G-36 is the newest addition to the Camp Lejeune training environment. This range is designed to accommodate company-size assaults and evolutions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 21:01
    Category:
    Video ID: 776686
    VIRIN: 201212-M-AJ027-1002
    Filename: DOD_108103900
    Length: 00:14:49
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range Golf-36 BRoll Part 2, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    Shooting
    Company
    Training
    6th Reg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT