U.S Marines with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, participate in live-fire assaults on range Golf-36 (G-36), Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2020. Range G-36 is the newest addition to the Camp Lejeune training environment. This range is designed to accommodate company-size assaults and evolutions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 21:01
|Category:
|Video ID:
|776686
|VIRIN:
|201212-M-AJ027-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108103900
|Length:
|00:14:49
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Range Golf-36 BRoll Part 2, by LCpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT