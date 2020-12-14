Who is Jolly 1?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Operations Group within the 1st Fighter Wing holds an annual children's holiday party. This year, to ensure the safety of Airmen and families from the ongoing pandemic, the party was cancelled. Leaders from the 1st Ops group quickly began collecting all the handwritten letters from around the wing to be delivered to Jolly 1, an unknown callsign dedicated to preserving the holiday spirit, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.