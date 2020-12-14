The 1st Operations Group within the 1st Fighter Wing holds an annual children's holiday party. This year, to ensure the safety of Airmen and families from the ongoing pandemic, the party was cancelled. Leaders from the 1st Ops group quickly began collecting all the handwritten letters from around the wing to be delivered to Jolly 1, an unknown callsign dedicated to preserving the holiday spirit, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 14:01
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|776614
|VIRIN:
|201214-F-QH368-245
|Filename:
|DOD_108103289
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Who is Jolly 1?, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT