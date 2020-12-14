Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Who is Jolly 1?

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 1st Operations Group within the 1st Fighter Wing holds an annual children's holiday party. This year, to ensure the safety of Airmen and families from the ongoing pandemic, the party was cancelled. Leaders from the 1st Ops group quickly began collecting all the handwritten letters from around the wing to be delivered to Jolly 1, an unknown callsign dedicated to preserving the holiday spirit, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 14:01
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Who is Jolly 1?, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    Hanukkah
    1st Fighter Wing

