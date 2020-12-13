How-To IMD2 Batch-Exact FULL Tables Using Batch (captioned)

Learn how to extract a FULL table using the IMD2 BATCH feature. Video provides step by step instructions to familiarize users with batch search queries in FED LOG and PUB LOG.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2020 16:28
|Category:
|Video ID:
|776423
|VIRIN:
|201213-D-LU733-526
|Filename:
|DOD_108102206
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
