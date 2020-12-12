2020 Wing Awards Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133 Airlift Wing are recognized for their achievements at the annual Wing Awards Ceremony in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 12, 2020. Even though the number of individuals in attendance this year was lower due to the pandemic, these exceptional Wing members were still able to be honored.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by the 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)