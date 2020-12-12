U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133 Airlift Wing are recognized for their achievements at the annual Wing Awards Ceremony in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 12, 2020. Even though the number of individuals in attendance this year was lower due to the pandemic, these exceptional Wing members were still able to be honored.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by the 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2020 11:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776413
|VIRIN:
|201212-Z-F3885-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108102019
|Length:
|00:47:14
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2020 Wing Awards Ceremony, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
