    2020 Wing Awards Ceremony

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 133 Airlift Wing are recognized for their achievements at the annual Wing Awards Ceremony in St. Paul, Minn., Dec. 12, 2020. Even though the number of individuals in attendance this year was lower due to the pandemic, these exceptional Wing members were still able to be honored.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by the 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.13.2020 11:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776413
    VIRIN: 201212-Z-F3885-0002
    Filename: DOD_108102019
    Length: 00:47:14
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Wing Awards Ceremony, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    2020 Wing Awards Ceremony

