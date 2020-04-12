U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dallas Floodway Supplemental - Fort Worth District Commander on ATSF Bridge Demolition

Learn more about why we are removing the decommissioned The Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe Railway railroad bridge as part of the Dallas Floodway Supplemental. Learn more about the Dallas Floodway here: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/Missions/Water-Sustainment/Dallas-Floodway/
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 15:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776326
|VIRIN:
|201204-A-ZS026-208
|Filename:
|DOD_108100459
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
