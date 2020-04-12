Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dallas Floodway Supplemental - Fort Worth District Commander on ATSF Bridge Demolition

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Learn more about why we are removing the decommissioned The Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe Railway railroad bridge as part of the Dallas Floodway Supplemental. Learn more about the Dallas Floodway here: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/Missions/Water-Sustainment/Dallas-Floodway/

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776326
    VIRIN: 201204-A-ZS026-208
    Filename: DOD_108100459
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dallas Floodway Supplemental - Fort Worth District Commander on ATSF Bridge Demolition, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dallas
    Texas
    Trinity River
    Flood Risk Management
    Dallas Floodway

