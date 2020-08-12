Aaron Fick, a Health Educator at WOMACK Army Wellness Center, Fort Bragg, N.C., teaches a group of Paratroopers about specific ways they can improve their health and fitness, sleep, diet and heavy lifting techniques to better prepare troops for the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Dec. 8, 2020. (Video done by Sgt. Gin-Sophie De Bellotte)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776317
|VIRIN:
|201208-A-SV628-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108100152
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Holistic Health and Fitness, by SGT Gin-Sophie De Bellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
