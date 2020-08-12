Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holistic Health and Fitness

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gin-Sophie De Bellotte 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Aaron Fick, a Health Educator at WOMACK Army Wellness Center, Fort Bragg, N.C., teaches a group of Paratroopers about specific ways they can improve their health and fitness, sleep, diet and heavy lifting techniques to better prepare troops for the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Dec. 8, 2020. (Video done by Sgt. Gin-Sophie De Bellotte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holistic Health and Fitness, by SGT Gin-Sophie De Bellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Health
    Fort Bragg
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F
    Womack Army Wellness Center

