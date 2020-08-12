Holistic Health and Fitness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aaron Fick, a Health Educator at WOMACK Army Wellness Center, Fort Bragg, N.C., teaches a group of Paratroopers about specific ways they can improve their health and fitness, sleep, diet and heavy lifting techniques to better prepare troops for the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT) on Dec. 8, 2020. (Video done by Sgt. Gin-Sophie De Bellotte)