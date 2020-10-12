Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. target al-Shabaab explosives makers

This video shows a precision air strike on the location of a known al-Shabaab explosives network leader near Jilib around 1 p.m. local time, Dec. 10, 2020. Initial assessments show the operation killed 8 and wounded 2 terrorists.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776269
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108098874
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|SO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
