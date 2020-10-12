Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. target al-Shabaab explosives makers

    SOMALIA

    12.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Africa Command

    This video shows a precision air strike on the location of a known al-Shabaab explosives network leader near Jilib around 1 p.m. local time, Dec. 10, 2020. Initial assessments show the operation killed 8 and wounded 2 terrorists.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776269
    VIRIN: 201210-A-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108098874
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SO

    This work, Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. target al-Shabaab explosives makers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Somalia
    U.S. Africa Command

