CJTF-OIR Go Army Beat Navy

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, Commander of Coalition Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), and Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Puckett, Command Senior Enlisted Advisor of CJTF-OIR, cheers Go Army beat Navy Game at Union III, Baghdad, Iraq, on December 12, 2020. Army and Navy competed in 116 games in total since November 29, 1890. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Isaih Vega)
