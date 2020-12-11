Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-OIR Go Army Beat Navy

    IRAQ

    11.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Isaih Vega 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, Commander of Coalition Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), and Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Puckett, Command Senior Enlisted Advisor of CJTF-OIR, cheers Go Army beat Navy Game at Union III, Baghdad, Iraq, on December 12, 2020. Army and Navy competed in 116 games in total since November 29, 1890. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Isaih Vega)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 03:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776177
    VIRIN: 201211-A-DK680-1001
    Filename: DOD_108098375
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, CJTF-OIR Go Army Beat Navy, by SGT Isaih Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports

